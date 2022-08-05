Hot Tuna brings 50 years of music to Missoula

William Munoz/Missoula Current

Hot Tuna was formed in 1969 by Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady.

Over the years, the band has had various musicians. But the 1972 line up of Kaukonen, Casady, Papa John Creach and Sammy Piazza was special. Creach was a blues violinist who performed with Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller, T-Bone Walker and Nat King Cole.

Hot Tuna has evolved over the years, moving between acoustic and electric. Opening for Little Feat's tour this summer, Hot Tuna was joined by Justin Guip on drums, making this version of Hot Tuna an intimate and approachable trio.

The mostly boomer age crowd was treated to a musical memory spanning over 50 years.