Nugent: Solving Missoula’s challenges more than a catchphrase

Mike Nugent

Providing real housing solutions for Missoulians has never been about hashtags, slogans, or catchphrases. It’s about hard work, partnerships, and a willingness to engage with every challenge our community faces.

Since my first meeting as a city council member, and prior to that, my time on the Missoula Housing Authority board, my commitment has been clear: to deliver meaningful, lasting housing opportunities at every entry point for our neighbors, families, and workers.

There has been plenty of noise lately from some corners of our civic life—mischaracterizations that casually dismiss the years of patient, difficult work involved in creating new affordable housing opportunities. Let me be clear: serving on Missoula’s city council isn’t for headline-seekers or those content with promises lacking substance. Our community deserves leaders willing to do the work, find practical solutions, and deliver real results.

Missoula’s story over these last years showcases what happens when that commitment becomes action. One of the projects I’m most proud of is Villagio Apartments. As the largest permanently affordable housing project in Montana, Villagio brings security to more than 600 residents by providing 200 income-restricted apartments for those who need them most.

This wasn’t accomplished by posting the right words online or offering easy answers from the sidelines. It emerged through a genuine partnership between the Missoula Housing Authority and the private sector, city leadership, and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, with a focus on leveraging every resource—from TIF financing to infrastructure investments—to make a true difference.

Equally consequential is Ravara, the largest affordable homeownership project Montana has ever seen, and another proud result of proactive council leadership. Ravara gives dozens of families a path into homeownership with prices below market, more than half targeted at those earning less than 120% of area median income.

These aren’t hypothetical dreams—they’re foundations for families, backed by the city’s own Affordable Housing Trust, a carefully structured partnership, and a city council that chose action over rhetoric. None of this would have happened if we stopped at identifying problems; it results from a steady drive to create, build, and deliver.

Those who pay attention know that my approach has always been to support both renters and those seeking to buy a first home—because every stage of life and income deserves a real chance in Missoula. The Villagio and Ravara projects show that real, enduring progress is possible when we work together with focus and seriousness. Each of these projects transforms not just our neighborhoods but lives, whether it’s a child with a secure bedroom or a frontline worker no longer burdened by uncertainty at the end of a shift.

Meanwhile, we’ve tackled longstanding obstacles head-on through our city code reform efforts—an unsung but vital project releasing this fall. By simplifying and clarifying our rules and regulations, we’ve empowered builders of all sizes to help grow Missoula’s housing supply responsibly. Instead of arcane, confusing codes that stall good projects or discourage investment, our new code will deliver transparency, predictability, and fairness for everyone.

That means less red tape and more homes of all types getting built for Missoulians of every background. Missoula’s housing challenges are significant and real. But time and again, the council I have served on has proven that it’s possible to move beyond words and actually build the future our city deserves. I know there will always be those who prefer headlines and sweeping promises, but Missoula’s families need homes, not empty statements.

As I look to my next term, my pledge to this community is unwavering. I will keep working side by side with residents, city staff, and partners across the public and private spectrum to deliver the affordable, accessible, and abundant housing Missoula deserves. My focus will remain on practical solutions, open collaboration, and the kind of leadership that delivers—not just talks.

Missoula’s future is one we build together, one home at a time.