HuHot Mongolian Grill closes its doors ‘permanently’ in Missoula

(Missoula Current) Another popular restaurant announced its permanent closure in Missoula on Saturday, leaving the south side of the city with one less dining option.

HuHot Mongolian Grill, located on South Brooks Street, posted notice of its closure on its door and billboard.

“We are permanently closed,” it read. “Thank you, Missoula, for 25 great years.”

HuHot was a popular restaurant off Brooks Street on the south side of Missoula.

Company officials we're immediately available for comment on Saturday.

The Mongolian grill is the second south-side restaurant to close in recent months, following Denny's unexpected closure earlier this year. The south side also lost Lucky's Market several years ago and two Subway locations.

The year has been hard on restaurants across the city, not just the south side. The Burns Street Bistro and Catalyst Cafe also announced their plans to close for good this year. Other closures include Popeyes, Hoagieville and Firehouse Subs.