Viewpoint: Humanities Montana needs your support

John Knight

June has arrived with plenty of reasons for optimism at Humanities Montana. Before sharing a few updates from around the organization, I want to thank the many people who have supported our work during a year of transition and change. Whether you have attended a program, hosted an event, made a donation, volunteered your time, or simply encouraged our work, thank you. Your support has helped Humanities Montana continue serving communities across the state, and I am deeply grateful to you.

I am honored to share that I have been appointed Executive Director by Humanities Montana's Board of Directors. Having served as Interim Executive Director and previously as Programs Director, I care deeply about this organization and the work we do. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving all Montana communities.

I am also delighted to welcome Sabre Moore and Mark Johnson to Humanities Montana's Board of Directors as Governor's Appointees, and to congratulate Glory Blue Earth on her reappointment. Together, they bring valuable experience, strong connections to communities across Montana, and a commitment to public service. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.

This spring also brought encouraging news for Humanities Montana. We received access to a portion of our federal funding through the National Endowment for the Humanities, providing important support as we continue rebuilding our organization and strengthening programs and partnerships across Montana. While Congress approved funding for the nation’s humanities councils earlier this year, the amount currently available to Humanities Montana represents only a portion of our full federal allocation.

As a result, the long-term landscape for federal humanities funding remains uncertain. That reality has reinforced the importance of continuing to diversify our support. As we move forward, we remain committed to building a strong and sustainable future for Humanities Montana through public funding, private philanthropy, foundation support, and community partnerships.

With that support, we are looking ahead to a busy summer. In July, Humanities Montana will help support programming within the Montana Folklife Area at the Montana Folk Festival in Butte as part of the national By the People initiative, alongside Montana Folklorist Taylor Burby and the Montana Arts Council. The project, developed by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, encourages conversations about storytelling, tradition, and community life. Festival programming will include oral histories, demonstrations, workshops, performances, and conversations that bring Montanans together.

As we look ahead, I invite you to stay connected with Humanities Montana and follow the work taking place in libraries, schools, museums, and community spaces across the state. Visit Humanities Montana to learn more about our programs and ways to get involved. Upcoming events are listed on our events calendar. We look forward to seeing you there.

If you would like to support our work and help bridge the funding gap created by the release of only a portion of our federal funding, please consider making a gift to Humanities Montana. Contributions of all sizes help ensure that we can continue bringing Montanans together through the public humanities.

John Knight is the executive director of Humanities Montana.