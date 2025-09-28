Idaho firefighter dies working prescribed burn

(Missoula Current) A firefighter with the Idaho Department of Lands died Friday night after being struck by a falling tree, the agency said on Sunday.

Isabella Oscarson, a seasonal employee from Minnesota, was assisting with the U.S. Forest Service’s Tinker Bugs prescribed fire in the Nez Perce–Clearwater National Forests.

Oscarson was evacuated from the scene and flown to Grangeville, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“IDL extends its deepest sympathies to Isabella’s family and friends. This is a tragedy that hits the employees at Idaho Department of Lands and the broader wildland fire community extremely hard,” said Dustin Miller, Director of IDL. “We are heartbroken and doing everything we can to support her family and our staff during this difficult time.”

Service information has not yet been released.