Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Transportation planners in Missoula have begun to explore potential safety improves to the Reserve Street corridor, though funding the recommendations could prove challenging.

More controlled intersections, slower speeds and pedestrian crossings remain on the table, according to Nick Foster with Kittelson and Associates.

“We've completed a good chunk of our technical work on this project,” he said. “We've developed some draft strategies for the corridor. We'll define some of those strategies for further development.”

Early efforts on the Reserve Street Safety Action Plan have already looked into crash data, safety concerns, right-of-way issues and traffic patterns, among other things. The plan's priorities look to reduce fatal or severe injury crashes by reducing conflicts and vehicle speeds.

Intersection safety and pedestrian needs have emerged as key priorities, Foster said.

“Focus on that crossing part is mostly what we've heard from people,” said Foster. “Managing speeds on Reserve Street as well. We've heard lots of comments about unsafe speeds.”

The study has resulted in a number of potential cures including upgraded traffic signals and placing additional roundabouts or signals at uncontrolled intersections. While the north portion of the corridor already has sidewalks, those could be widened into a multi-use path.

Enhanced pedestrian crossings are also in play.

“Our next step is to further develop five priority projects,” he said. “We'll take some of those strategies, pick out locations and work toward developing a concept design and cost estimate to really home in on what we're going to do here and what it's going to cost.”

With funding limited and transportation needs high in other parts of the city, implementing the final recommendations could be challenging. The final plan is slated for release this coming winter.

“If there isn't any feasibility in funding those, it seems like a waste of time to scope and plan those out,” said council member Stacie Anderson. “There's a need now to do something. If there's potential for funding, it would seem to be a better use of time and resources to fundamentally fix the problem instead of keep putting band aides on it.”

Transportation planner Charlie Menefee admitted that funding is tight. Federal grants remain in question under the Trump administration and after the impacts of DOGE.

“That's a dynamic we're thinking about,” he said. “The reality is the federal grant landscape is a little hard do determine and how that will look in the future.”

With funding tight, the city and state – who both have a stake in the corridor – could install low-cost improvements, even if they're only moderately effective. Down the road, more significant changes could be made.

Still, city officials believe Reserve Street will remain a key transportation corridor.

“I don't think Reserve Street is ever going to be a pedestrian utopia. It's also a major through-way for vehicles,” said council member Mike Nugent. “As priorities are set, getting those vehicles through needs to remain a priority. We should be careful in spending limited resources on areas that won't have the greatest impact.”

The city is already heavily invested in other transportation needs including the second phase of the Russell Street project, the downtown safety and mobility project, and rapid transit for Midtown and the Brooks Street corridor.

Menefee said some improvements to Reserve could address safety concerns, even if it remains a highway.

“One of the things we're looking at beyond just crosswalks is adding in more controlled intersections, whether that's a roundabout or with stoplights, and how those intersections would be safer for pedestrians,” he said. “We think we can make it more of a utopia with connectivity and crossing the corridor. But linear travel up and down the corridor is always going to be thought of as a stressful environment.”