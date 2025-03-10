Harmon’s Histories: Let’s get serious with middle initials

By Jim Harmon

It is the bane of historians and researchers: the centuries-old practice of using initials rather than full names.

The system was used by journalists and writers through the mid-20th century - even by radio newscasters like J. Paul Huddleston at KHJ, Los Angeles, in the 1960s.

Today, researchers and writers commonly use full names (first and last, plus middle initials). So when writing historical pieces I must do considerable research to figure out the full names of many Missoulians like Attorney P.Z. Prince or Mrs. A.W. Smith (1899).

Some say it just reflected the times. In 1899, for example, using initials would have been considered the "proper, formal and professional” thing to do. Using first names was considered suitable only among friends and family.

Researchers, looking back at the use of initials over the ages, can’t nail down a specific person or culture responsible for this literary trend.

They suspect, as I do, that it stemmed from a sense of formality and seriousness. Poets, writers, and authors held a more “sacred and hallowed status” than they do today. Think of J.P. Morgan (banker), F. Scott Fitzgerald (writer), T.S. Eliot (poet), W.C. Fields (actor), P.T. Barnum (circus owner), or B.B. King (musician).

Bruce Feiler of The New York Times wrote a piece titled, “They’re Dropping Like Middle Initials,” in which he sought the reason for the decline “using several metrics: statistics, anecdotal evidence, and scientific studies.”

Feiler’s findings support my assertion of landing a better job with a better moniker. He wrote, “The middle initial adds a bit of authority and gravitas (enhancing) evaluations of intellectual performance.” When you’re a 25-year-old Times reporter covering global economics and hoping to be taken seriously, (using your full name or initials) is very welcome.”

In May 2014, The European Journal of Social Psychology published a research article from the University of South Hampton in England looking into the impact of middle names. It was titled “Middle name initials enhance evaluations of intellectual performance.” In other words, using middle initials make you look smarter!

Students were asked “to rate how well written an extract was, with the name of the author having no middle initial, one initial, two, or three.”

“There was a significant jump in perceived quality between the zero initials and the presence of one. This trend continued throughout the seven studies, no matter how much was manipulated.”

The researchers concluded that “authors with middle initials were perceived to be better writers and were anticipated to be more knowledgeable and to have a higher level of education.” Add even more initials, they say, to be perceived as having higher status and intellect!

Women were able to overcome stereotypes and gender bias by using initials.

Examples: Erika Mitchell James (E.L. James), the author of "Fifty Shades of Grey;" Pamela Lyndon (P.L. Travers), the author of the Mary Poppins novel; Joanne Rowling (J.K. Rowling), the author of the Harry Potter book series; and Kathryn Dawn Lang (K.D. Lang), a well-known singer.

I wish I’d understood the significance of using one’s initials during my younger years, when seeking employment.

Perhaps if I’d used a moniker like J.D. Harmon, I would have landed better jobs.

Oh, I could have added a suffix too, enhancing my professionalism … like, “Esquire.”

Too much? Probably.

Then again, “J.D. Harmon,” has a certain ring to it - until my wife hears about this and puts me back in my proper place.

Yes, Dear, I shall never mention it again.