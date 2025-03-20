‘A total loss;’ Investigation underway in vacant HuHot fire

(Missoula Current) A once-popular restaurant on South Brooks Street caught fire early Wednesday morning and by the time the blaze was extinguished, the structure was a total loss.

HuHot occupied the property until it closed last October. The building has sat vacant ever since.

But at roughly 5:37 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to reports of a fire in the empty building. Upon arrival, fire crews spotted flames coming through the roof. Crews remained on site until nearly 3 p.m.

“Due to the intensity of the blaze, firefighters utilized large master stream nozzles to effectively contain the fire,” the department stated. “Despite their efforts, the building was a total loss, with the roof eventually collapsing.”

The fire department said it responded to the blaze with full force including five engines, a ladder truck and a number of support vehicles. Other agencies also responded including the police department, emergency services and the Missoula Rural Fire District.

Off-duty firefighters were also called in to cover for crews battling the fire.

“At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and there were no reported injuries,” the department stated. “A joint investigation between the Missoula Fire Department and the City of Missoula Police Department is underway.”

Additional details will be provided following the investigation.

The stretch of Brooks Street has seen other vacant buildings vandalized and illegally occupied over the years.

An Aron's store and the Cine 3 movie theater sat vacant for years, falling victim to vandals and criminal activity. The issue became so severe that the city paid for their demolition.

That property was eventually redeveloped by Stockman Bank.