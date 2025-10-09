IRS taxpayer assistance office in Missoula closes amid shutdown

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The IRS taxpayer assistance office in Missoula closed due to the government shutdown on Wednesday, surprising some taxpayers who needed the agency's assistance in meeting the next deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service began furloughing employees on Wednesday, according to national news outlets, “sparking chaos and confusion” among employees and taxpayers.

The local IRS taxpayer assistance office, located on Palmer Street, was among those impacted by the federal government shutdown.

“They called me this morning and said the shutdown had closed their office,” one Missoula customer told the Missoula Current. “We are having a local taxpayer assistance center shutdown due to what's happening in Washington, D.C.”

The IRS reportedly furloughed nearly half of its staff on Wednesday. An extended shutdown could cause larger problems in the coming days with the Oct. 15 tax filing extension deadline looming.

“Tax returns will be arriving, but there will be no one there to process them,” Maria Ramos, a chapter president with the National Treasury Employees Union, told CNN.