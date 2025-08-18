Viewpoint: Jennifer Savage the clear, pragmatic choice for Ward 3

Mike Nugent

If you live in the Rose Park, Central Missoula, or University area and care not about social media fireworks but about actual results for working families, there is a single obvious choice for Ward 3: Jennifer Savage.

The most effective progressive on council, Savage’s record is defined by solving real problems for real people, not by posturing or theatrical grandstanding. In non-partisan races, political branding is smoke and mirrors; effectiveness is what counts.

Let’s set the record straight. Jennifer Savage’s decision to move from one Missoula neighborhood to another is hardly headline news. People relocate within our city every day for countless reasons: new schools, different jobs, growing families, or simply a change in scenery.

What matters here isn’t where she’s unpacking boxes, but that she’s committed to staying engaged and serving the people of Missoula. Instead of taking the easy route and stepping away from public service, Jennifer is stepping up, offering her experience, energy, and leadership to a new ward. We should be grateful that, at a time when so many are quick to walk away from local government’s tough demands, Savage remains dedicated to making a difference, no matter the ZIP code.

What distinguishes Savage, and why so many leaders—myself, Mayor Davis, Councilor Gwen Jones—back her enthusiastically, is simple: she listens, she collaborates, and she delivers. While others chase headlines, she quietly wields influence, holds coalitions together, and enacts policy that makes tangible differences. Jennifer Savage is the antidote to empty theatrics.

Look at the incumbent Daniel Carlino, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists. There’s nothing wrong with principled dissent, but the “burn it all down” mentality, shouting about grievance, real or perceived, while the work gets done by quieter hands, has worn thin. It’s easy to mistake social media hustle for progress, but claiming credit for ideas after others build consensus isn’t governance; it’s performance art. Council isn’t Congress, and in Missoula, bluster holds up exactly until your neighbors see how you actually vote or contribute.

The general public rarely grasps the inner workings of civic life, and understandably, they shouldn’t have to. But anyone paying attention knows that effectiveness on the council begins and ends with an ability to work with a coalition, build trust, and move policy from idea to implementation. Savage is the only proven Ward 3 candidate with those skills, and absolutely the only one with a credible shot at victory who also respects the institution’s need for function over fame. Speak with the people who do the work. Ask the colleagues who serve beside her.

The difference is visible, palpable, and proven. Savage’s leadership isn’t just about process; her priorities are what Missoula needs: tackling housing affordability, reforming property taxes, and advocating for underrepresented families.

Her approach is pragmatic, her goals progressive, and her methods collaborative. She’s not interested in branding herself as the city’s lone hero; she’s interested in making sure Missoulians see actual results. In every major policy win, she’s there, often behind the scenes, moving the needle while others shout from the sidelines.

Council life is full of rumors, unfounded attacks, and the ceaseless churn of conspiracy. It’s easy for the loudest voices to cast aspersions when facts become inconvenient. But neighbors know Savage’s character: she shows up at parks, grocery stores, school events, and community boards. You can spot her volunteering, problem-solving, and raising a family alongside yours.

False attacks don’t stick in a city where your representatives are your classmates, your co- workers, your fellow parents. So, cut through the drama. If you want someone who will represent Ward 3 with integrity, effectiveness, and a relentless focus on the betterment of everyday Missoulians, the choice is Jennifer Savage. Don’t be fooled by candidates who prefer conflict to accomplishment or who treat council meetings as a stage. Join those of us who see through the noise—Mayor Davis, Gwen Jones, myself, and so many others—and support the candidate who will serve Missoula’s future with both passion and results: Jennifer Savage for Ward 3.