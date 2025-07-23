Jersey Mikes files building permit for new Midtown location

(Missoula Current) The south side of Missoula may have lost its Subway sandwich restaurant, but a new submarine business is moving in.

Douglas Harlan of Spokane filed a building permit this month for the old Pearl Vision building at 2810 Brooks Street, across from Southgate Mall. The remodel will make way for Jersey Mikes, which also has a location on N. Reserve.

The restaurant will add to the food options in Midtown, which has seen several new openings in recent years. Big Dipper opened its second location in the area several years ago, as did the Dram Shop and Bridge Pizza.

“I felt like there was a lot of development going on toward the south side of town,” Big Dipper owner Charlie Beaton told the Current in 2020. “The success of some of my other friends' businesses on that side of town made us think a little more about it.”

While the Jersey Mikes restaurant will save Midtown and southside residents a trip up Reserve Street, chicken lovers may consider the drive.

5S Partnership, based in Sidney, filed a building permit in early July to remodel an existing structure at 2755 N. Reserve Street. The renovation will accommodate Daves Hot Chicken, according to the permit.

Other permit news includes the Happy Days Car Wash, located at 3803 Brooks St. The permit, filed in June, will clear the way for owner B&H Enterprises to add a rooftop solar array tied to the grid.