John Foridis kicks off Missoula Winter Benefit Concert Tour

John Floridis Missoula Winter Benefit Concert Tour 2022: Four Nights. Four Concerts. Four Venues. Four Benefitting Organizations.

Montana recording artist John Floridis will be joined by cellist Jennifer Slayden and drummer/percussionist Ed Stalling for four benefit performances in the Missoula area from December 15-18th.

Thursday, December 15th, 7:30 p.m., Zootown Arts Community Center, Benefit for Poverello Center (Tickets available at www.zootownarts.org)

Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m., Longstaff House, Benefit for Soft Landing of Missoula (www.softlanding.org). Generous contributions are encouraged at the event.

Saturday, December 17th, 6:00 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, Benefit for Missoula Youth Homes (www.imaginenationbrewing.com). Generous contributions are encouraged at the event.

Sunday, December 18th, 7:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Benefit for Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, (www.micmt.org). Generous contributions are encouraged at the event.

The group will be performing material from Floridis’ two seasonal releases “December’s Quiet Joy” and “The Peaceful Season” both of which feature his fingerstyle acoustic guitar arrangements of traditional Christmas/Winter melodies, as well as original compositions.

The trio also includes seasonal vocal tunes, both original and by other artists such as Bruce Cockburn, Patty Larkin, Ben Harper and John Gorka in the performance. The songs feature lyrics speaking to the journey from darkness to light, seasonally, emotionally and spiritually.

The concerts welcome the audience to escape the frantic stress that too often pervades the holiday season and relax in an intimate listening environment with music to warm the heart and soul.

For more information go to www.johnfloridis.com