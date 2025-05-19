Johnson Street redevelopment vision includes housing, retail

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With operations at the Johnson Street shelter winding down, a vision guiding the future use of the property is beginning to take shape.

GGLO, the consultant team hired to lead the scoping process, plans to hold its second open house early next month. Based on the first meeting, residential development will play a key role in any redevelopment plan.

“There was a lot of interest in entry-level home ownership and attainable rentals,” said Michael Hicks with MRA. “There was also interest in retail and community-oriented space.”

The city purchased 12 acres from Montana Rail Link on Johnson Street in 2017 and developed four acres into a neighborhood park. The plan at the time was to redevelop the remaining eight acres in a mix of uses, including housing.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, the city opened a warehouse on the property as an emergency winter shelter. The use was expected to be temporary but in 2023, the city converted the shelter into a year-round fixture.

That angered nearby residents and businesses who felt the city had quietly made the shelter permanent. In response, several City Council members proposed a resolution directing the city to master plan the property within one year and strive to redevelop the site within three years.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency hired GGLO last December to head that process.

“The consultant team is working on two redevelopment scenarios,” Hicks said. “Chief among the takeaways was housing. Right now, we're expecting around 150 units to 250 residential units based upon the two proposed densities.”

The scoping process has also dredged up interest in retail, though the property's location may make that challenging, according to MRA.

“Market analysis indicated this could be a challenging retail location,” Hicks said. “But establishing the overall site as a destination could lead to improved retail opportunities over time.”

The next open house will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Floriculture Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.