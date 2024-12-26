City inks contract to master plan Johnson Street shelter property

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With the goal of redeveloping the Johnson Street shelter property in place, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency last week took the first step forward by contracting a design firm to visualize the property's future potential.

The Missoula City Council passed a resolution more than a year ago to achieve the task within 12 months, and while the effort is slightly beyond that time frame, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's contract with GGLO now moves the planning forward.

MRA received 11 bids after issuing its request for proposals last September.

“The idea is to come up with a visualized plan that's reflective of what the community is interested in seeing there,” said MRA project manager Michael Hicks. “The idea isn't to have a specific site plan. It's to move this to that high level of guidance provided in the Midtown Master Plan for that next phase.”

The city purchased 12 acres from Montana Rail Link on Johnson Street in 2017 and developed four acres into a neighborhood park. The plan at the time was to redevelop the remaining eight acres in a mix of uses including housing.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, the city opened a property warehouse as an emergency winter shelter. The use was expected to be temporary, but last year, the city made the shelter a year-round fixture.

That angered nearby residents and businesses who felt the city had quietly made the shelter permanent. In response, several City Council members proposed a resolution directing the city to master plan the property within one year and strive to redevelop the site within three years.

“The city's initial investment in the property was not to serve the purpose it's serving now,” said council member Mike Nugent. “The neighbors in that neighborhood for the last few years have been feeling that impact and need some level of commitment from the city that we're working toward what was intended as the long-term use.”

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency last week made good on the City Council's plans by contracting GGLO to create a redevelopment plan for the property. The $327,000 contract includes project management, public engagement and a final redevelopment plan.

The latter also includes a market study and communication with potential affordable housing developers in Missoula. The final result will include an illustrative site plan and an implementation strategy.

“This project isn't about determining the future of that temporary emergency shelter,” said Hicks. “It's about exploring how that overall property can redevelop in the future.”

The Johnson Street shelter. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Johnson Street shelter. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

But even with a master plan in hand, any future redevelopment may be challenged until the city determines the shelter's ultimate future. As it stands, city leaders have made clear that funding for the shelter's continued operation doesn't exist after this year.

Over the past year, city officials also have said that they're exploring options regarding a new shelter at another location, or if the shelter in its current form is even necessary. Some have suggested that instead of a congregant shelter, the city should provide housing or shelter services to specific segment of the homeless population.

“The bigger question is how long will that function as a location for a temporary winter shelter,” said MRA Director Ellen Buchanan. “If that's unknown, it's going to be difficult to engage a specific developer at this point in time, not knowing if redevelopment is two or three years down the road.

The city said the design process will play out over the next nine months, with a final presentation and potential adoption set for September 2025.

“I hope this reestablishes connections between the service providers and the city and county, and that neighborhood,” said MRA board member Melanie Brock, who also heads the Missoula Midtown Association. “Let's talk about what comes next. It's been five years of waiting for what's next. We're excited to see how (GGLO) moves this forward.”