Josh Slotnick earns second term as Missoula County commissioner

(Missoula Current) Missoula County's incumbent commissioner cruised to victory on Tuesday night, earning a second term in office.

With all precincts reported, Josh Slotnick garnered more than 33,500 votes while his challenger Kris Culdice secured roughly 23,000 voters. The margin of victory gave Slotnick 59% of the vote.

Slotnick ran as a challenger in 2018 and defeated former Commissioner Jean Curtiss by winning 58% of the vote. It was a non-presidential election and the vote totals were far less than those reported on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story...