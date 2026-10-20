Restoration could protect Idaho’s Kackley Ranch Preserve

Liz Cartwright

(Idaho Capital Sun) Kackley Ranch Preserve is a 920-acre piece of land that has been set aside for permanent preservation in rural southeast Idaho. It is also a working ranch, and it will remain that way for future generations to enjoy.

At an educational media event on Oct. 8, leaders from the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust and its co-project leader, Trout Unlimited, shared their vision for riparian restoration with project partners, funders and members of the press.

The bright yellow aspen mixed with the conifer forests on the hills that surround the preserve, which is located 40 miles north of Soda Springs with Chippy Creek running through it, made for a backdrop that looked like it hadn’t changed in a hundred years. This is a truly beautiful part of rural Idaho.

The land trust has pulled together a diverse working coalition of conservation groups, local ranchers, mining companies, government and nonprofit agencies to work toward the common goal of preserving and restoring the Kackley ranch in Caribou County, near Wayan, Idaho.

“The Sagebrush Land Trust was tasked with permanently protected this working cattle ranch,” said Executive Director Heath Mann. “We continue to maintain and improve the Kackley ranch as a profitable operation. We maintain the value of the property, and the values and traditions that have made Idaho what it is today.

“Through this project, with the helping guidance of our partners and our neighbors, we believe we will increase grass production for the cattle, diversify and improve our native plant life, encourage wildlife habitat and passage, and enhance the upper Blackfoot watershed. We hope that together we can make a tangible difference, improving the health of our ranch and the viability of ranching here within southeast Idaho while improving the habitat for our native creatures.”

Phase 1 of the work includes “restoring riparian vegetation, creating off-site water infrastructure for cattle, fencing the riparian areas to limit livestock access to sensitive areas, replacing damaged culverts under roads and installing wildlife-friendly ‘let-down’ fences to facilitate wildlife movement through the area,” according to Carly Flandro, communications coordinator for the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.

Kackley Ranch provides migration corridors for elk, mule deer, moose, and habitat for black bears, birds and native fish like the Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Cattle graze on the land, too. The land trust creates partnerships with local ranching families to work together to make for healthy cattle and healthy streams.

Like many of our Western lands, this area has been impacted by roads, reservoirs and ranching; additionally, the region is deep in a drought brought on by very low snowfall during the winter of 2025-26. Snowpack feeds the streams, creeks and underground aquifers. Local ranchers stated that an average snowfall this coming winter is crucial for the survival of their cattle and their communities.

Faced with these challenges, the next couple of years are important ones for completing these initial projects and solidifying community partnerships and collaborations.

The leaders said educating the next generation of conservation-minded citizens is a key component in preservation and active restoration of Idaho lands. The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust and its partners envision the Kackley Ranch Preserve becoming a hub of science education learning for students of all ages.

Ongoing and future projects for Phase 2 include upgrading the ranch buildings to be used for educational facilities, enhancing the habitat for beavers and providing shelters for multiple species of bats to safely roost at night.

Ultimately, leaders said, restoration projects like this one are most effective and sustainable when they incorporate socially equitable goals that respect both the local communities and the natural environment.

Project partners and funders include Upper Blackfoot Confluence members Trout Unlimited, Idaho Conservation League, Itafos, Nutrien, Ruveon and Simplot. Additional funders include U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Clint Gilbert/Gilbert Farms, neighboring ranchers, Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands and the Kackley Family/Alvin and Yvonne Kackley Family Trust.