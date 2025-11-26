Viewpoint: Keep bears wild and out of homes

Jennifer Manning

I live in the Rattlesnake area near Missoula, and like many of us, I love seeing wildlife. But a few years ago, I learned the hard way that there’s a big difference between appreciating nature and unintentionally inviting it inside.

One chilly fall morning, I found a window screen torn from our backyard shop. Overnight, a black bear had climbed in, drawn by the bird seed and chicken feed we kept inside. By the time it left, the shop looked like a demolition zone: walls ripped apart, cabinets torn down, and a dinner-plate-sized “souvenir” on the floor.

When I called our insurance company, I got another unpleasant surprise -- no coverage for bear damage. Unless you have a special “wild animal damage” rider, most homeowners’ policies don’t pay for bear-related repairs.

We’ve since learned two lessons. First, secure attractants. Bird seed, animal feed, and garbage and a "fed bear is a dead bear." Second, check what your insurance really covers because preventing a bear encounter is far cheaper, and safer, than cleaning up after one.

Bears that consistently seek food in neighborhoods aren't often relocated because bears will usually return to where they find food in the first place. It just isn't effective and unfortunately those bears are usually killed. My husband and I owned and operated a local taxidermy shop for more than 35 years. When FWP euthanized bears, they brought them to us. The Bear Smart movement was a welcome development after more than three decades of seeing so many dead bears. Relocation used to be a response, but it just isn't anymore.

Wildlife experts say bird feeders are one of the biggest culprits. They attract not only birds, but also deer, raccoons, skunks and eventually, larger animals like bears. That’s why Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recommends feeding birds only from December to March, when bears are hibernating. Feeding birds in summer may feel harmless, but it can start a deadly chain reaction.

Being Bear Smart is simple: store attractants securely, feed birds only in winter, and talk to your neighbors about doing the same. It’s a small change that keeps both people and bears safe. This is our responsibility if we live in bear country and means being Bear Smart isn’t just about protecting our homes; it’s about protecting bears.

Let’s make Missoula a community where bears can stay wild and where wildlife encounters remain something to admire, not repair.

Jennifer Manning is a 30-year resident of the Rattlesnake Valley in Missoula and has been immersed in the hunting and outdoor community during that time. Jen has worked for several wildlife non-profit groups including Raptors of the Rockies and the National Wild Turkey Federation and is active in the Rattlesnake Creek Watershed Group, the Rattlesnake Bear Action Team and the Bear Smart Working Group in Missoula.