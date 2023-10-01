Tester, Daines, Zinke vote to keep government open; Rosendale opposed
(Missoula Current) Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was alone among Montana's congressional delegation in voting not to keep the government open by passing a short-term spending resolution over the weekend.
Rep. Ryan Zinke voted in favor of the measure while Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester supported a similar measure in the Senate.
“For months, I have made it clear that I would not support a continuing resolution as it extends Nancy Pelosi's budget and Joe Biden’s policies. That’s why I voted against the (resolution) this afternoon,” Rosendale said in a statement.
Zinke voted in favor of the measure, saying it would secure the border and slow the flow of drugs into the country.
“When a quarter million illegal immigrants are coming across our border each month and cartels are trafficking drugs and children, every state becomes a border state,” Zinke said. “Kids are dying in Butte of fentanyl poisoning trafficked from Mexico. Our law enforcement officers are being poisoned when they report for emergencies. If you’re a lawmaker who claims to support spending cuts and border security, there is no reason to vote against this bill.”
Daines said a government shutdown wasn't the answer for Congress' “fiscal insanity.” A government shutdown would have hurt Montanans, he added.
“I voted to keep the government open, keep our National Parks open, pay our military and border patrol agents and continue a much-deserved increase in pay for our Montana wildland firefighters,” Daines said. “Montanans should never have to pay the price for Congress’ broken budget process.”
Tester said the game-playing by some in Congress only hurts Americans. He also supported funding the government.
“On a farm, you don’t get to play games and expect someone else to get the work done for you. That’s why I worked with Republicans and Democrats to reach a bipartisan agreement that ensures our troops get paid and we avoid a harmful shutdown,” Tester said. “Now it’s time for Congress to work together on long-term solutions to address our country’s most pressing priorities, like lowering costs for working families, honoring the commitment we made to our veterans, securing the border, and ensuring our military has the tools they need to protect our country’s freedoms and combat Russian aggression.”