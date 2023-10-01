(Missoula Current) Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was alone among Montana's congressional delegation in voting not to keep the government open by passing a short-term spending resolution over the weekend.

Rep. Ryan Zinke voted in favor of the measure while Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester supported a similar measure in the Senate.

“For months, I have made it clear that I would not support a continuing resolution as it extends Nancy Pelosi's budget and Joe Biden’s policies. That’s why I voted against the (resolution) this afternoon,” Rosendale said in a statement.

Zinke voted in favor of the measure, saying it would secure the border and slow the flow of drugs into the country.

“When a quarter million illegal immigrants are coming across our border each month and cartels are trafficking drugs and children, every state becomes a border state,” Zinke said. “Kids are dying in Butte of fentanyl poisoning trafficked from Mexico. Our law enforcement officers are being poisoned when they report for emergencies. If you’re a lawmaker who claims to support spending cuts and border security, there is no reason to vote against this bill.”

Daines said a government shutdown wasn't the answer for Congress' “fiscal insanity.” A government shutdown would have hurt Montanans, he added.

“I voted to keep the government open, keep our National Parks open, pay our military and border patrol agents and continue a much-deserved increase in pay for our Montana wildland firefighters,” Daines said. “Montanans should never have to pay the price for Congress’ broken budget process.”

Tester said the game-playing by some in Congress only hurts Americans. He also supported funding the government.