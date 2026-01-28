Kettlehouse Amphitheater’s 2026 lineup
Ace Sauerwein
(KYSS) As we celebrate the new year, we can look forward to the beautiful Missoula summers on the horizon, right? Okay, maybe it's not on the horizon, but a man can still dream.
LogJam Presents will roll out its full 2026 concert lineup for all of its venues in Western Montana. That includes the beautiful Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.
Claypool Gold ft. Primus, and Les Claypool's Frog Brigade (Monday, May 25)
Top 5 Songs: My Name is Mud, Jerry Was A Race Car Driver, Blood and Rockets, One Better, and Whamola
Lord Huron (Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7)
Top 5 Songs: The Night We Met, Meet Me in the Woods, Ends of the Earth, I Lied, Love Like Ghosts
The Dead South (Saturday, June 13)
Top Songs: In Hell I'll Be In Good Company, Banjo Odyssey, Broken Cowboy, Black Lung, People Are Strange
Turnpike Troubadours (Friday, June 26)
Top 5 songs: Pay No Rent, Heaven Passing Through, Good Lord Lorrie, Diamonds & Gasoline, Long Hot Summer Day
Tape B x Levity (Friday, July 17)
Top Songs: Light You Up, Gas Pedal Remix, Dopamine, Flip It, Ups and Downs
The Avett Brothers (Sunday, July 19)
Top Songs: I And Love And You, No Hard Feelings, Ain't No Man, Head Full of Doubt, I Wish I Was
Josiah Queen (Thursday, July 30)
Top 5 Songs: Dusty Bibles, The Prodigal, demons, Can't Steal My Joy, My Promised Land
O.A.R. (Wednesday, August 19)
Top songs: Shattered (Turn the Car Around), Peace, Love and Memories, That Was A Crazy Game Of Poker, Hey Girl.
Allison Krauss & Union Station (Thursday & Friday, August 20 & 21)
Featuring Jerry Douglas & Theo Lawrence
Top Songs: Whiskey Lullaby, Down To The River To Pray, I'll Fly Away, The Light of Christmas Day, Killing the Blues
Mt. Joy (Wednesday, August 26)
Top Songs: Silver Lining, Dirty Love, Strangers, Sheep, Julia
Bonnie Raitt (Sunday, August 30)
Top 5 Songs: I Can't Make You Love Me, Angel From Montgomery, Thank You, Something to Talk About, Nick of Time