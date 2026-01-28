Kettlehouse Amphitheater’s 2026 lineup

Ace Sauerwein

(KYSS) As we celebrate the new year, we can look forward to the beautiful Missoula summers on the horizon, right? Okay, maybe it's not on the horizon, but a man can still dream.

LogJam Presents will roll out its full 2026 concert lineup for all of its venues in Western Montana. That includes the beautiful Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner.

Claypool Gold ft. Primus, and Les Claypool's Frog Brigade (Monday, May 25)

Top 5 Songs: My Name is Mud, Jerry Was A Race Car Driver, Blood and Rockets, One Better, and Whamola

Lord Huron (Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7)

Top 5 Songs: The Night We Met, Meet Me in the Woods, Ends of the Earth, I Lied, Love Like Ghosts The Dead South (Saturday, June 13) Top Songs: In Hell I'll Be In Good Company, Banjo Odyssey, Broken Cowboy, Black Lung, People Are Strange