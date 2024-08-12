‘Everything Griz:’ UM, Townsquare Media ink KGRIZ radio deal

(Missoula Current) As the University of Montana's athletic teams gear up for another season, the school plans to do so under a new broadcast and media agreement.

The university, along with Grizzly Athletics and Grizzly Sports Properties, on Monday announced the deal with Townsquare Media Missoula, which owns News Talk KGVO radio. The seven-year deal represents an upgrade and extension of an existing relationship that has long include the broadcast of all football and men's basketball games.

According to UM, the new deal will see Townsquare relaunch and rebrand KGRZ stations, apps and websites, as KGRIZ. The station will serve as the new home for exclusive daily programming for the Montana Grizzlies, along with Lady Griz basketball games, and the men’s and women’s basketball coaches show.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Townsquare Media to bring Griz fans even more coverage of our student-athletes, coaches, and programs,” said director of athletics Kent Haslam. “Townsquare and KGVO have been great partners for many years, and expanding our presence with daily coverage on KGRIZ will truly give us some of the best and most in-depth content in the FCS.”

When not broadcasting local Griz programming and content, KGRIZ will broadcast the best lineup of daily programming provided by Fox Sports Radio including national personalities Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd and Doug Gottlieb, among others.

The school said KGRIZ will also be the home of a new daily show called “The Daily Drive with Ace Sauerwein.” The show will feature the biggest names in Montana sports including coaches, players, athletic department staff and Grizzly legends.”

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we’re also proud to introduce our newly rebranded KGRIZ,” said Scott Richman, market president for Townsquare Media Missoula. “Together, we look forward to amplifying the spirit of Grizzly Athletics and delivering exceptional coverage to our dedicated fans and community.”