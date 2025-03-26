Kohl’s store in Missoula survives list of company closures

(Missoula Current) The Kohl's store in Missoula survived the list of closures announced by the company this week, though 27 stores, including many in surrounding states, are listed.

It could mark a year of “unprecedented retail closures” in the U.S., including brands like Joann, Forever 21 and Macy's, which plans to close more than 60 stores this year.

Kohls sales fell more than 7% in 2024.

"We have identified key areas of focus and are taking action in 2025 to reposition Kohl's for future success," Ashley Buchanan, the new CEO of Kohl's, said in a statement.

The company plans to close 10 stores in California, and one store in the states of Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Utah. No stores in Montana are on the list of closures.