Koopman: Bend, you fool

Roger Koopman

I still recall an image I kept at my desk during my two terms in the Montana House. The illustration showed a grove of aspens being blown sideways by a strong wind. Yet in the middle, one lone tree stood perfectly straight and upright, undaunted by the gale. The caption read, “Bend, you fool!”

We like to think we are electing strong men and women to public office, who have the integrity to put principle first, withstand the pressures to conform, and show the courage to do the right thing. But in reality, both in Congress and the state legislature, there are many “bend, you fool” moments, and rare is the person who can stand by himself when the fierce and frosty winds of political pressure blow. Such a person would earn our greatest respect.

Recently, Montana’s congressional delegation had a powerful opportunity to showcase the grit and greatness of the people they claim to represent, by standing upright against the latest “continuing resolution” of massive federal over-spending and eye-popping deficits. The measure added enough new spending to increase the debt by $20 trillion over the next 10 years.

Once again, Congress pulled a fast one on the taxpayers by slipping the increases into a combined “omnibus” bill that ignores the requirement of addressing congressional spending through separate appropriations, individually debated and scrutinized in the light of day.

At election time, every Republican makes eloquent speeches about the evils of deficit spending that is devastating our families and sinking our nation. Voting “no” for bloated budgets should be a no-brainer for these costume conservatives. But then President Trump and his compliant congressional “leadership” (a contradiction in terms) turned the issue on its head, and ordered all Republicans to vote “yes” for the GOP brand of back-breaking deficits. “Bend, you fool!”

All but two did just that: Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie in particular, has been the target – twice now – of Trump’s nasty name-calling, including promises to take Massie out in his next primary. (While our president greatly values his own independence, he bitterly resents it in GOP congressmen!) Massie smiles and laughs it off, his integrity rising high above the DC politics of capitulation. There must be something in the Kentucky air these days, that is making Republicans into real Republicans, and men into real men…

Actually there’s nothing wrong with Montana’s air. Just its politicians. Any of our delegation of Daines, Sheehy, Zinke and Downing could have stood up and said, “Wait a minute. I can’t in good conscience vote for this. My sacred honor and sense of duty to my constituents won’t allow it. I do not apologize for that. Let the winds blow from the White House. I will stand firm and do my Constitutional duty.” Yes, they could have said that. But they didn’t. They bent.

It makes you wonder how much lawmakers really understand the human costs connected to their profligate spending, and how much they really care that innocent lives are being diminished, dismantled and destroyed. Is this any less destructive when the “Bend, you fool / Spend, you fool” orders are coming from your own party’s president? Does the bending and spending suddenly become justified?

Bending can quickly become a habit, in the face of presidential promises, appointments and “incentives” offered by party leadership. The question is, how many times can a politician bend before he eventually breaks, takes up permanent residence in the swamp, and is no longer useful to the cause of freedom?

Reality check. Seeing Senator Daines courageously break free of the Republican big-money DC Establishment is about as likely as spotting a herd of zebras in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. His alleged direct role in the ugly personal attacks on Rep. Matt Rosendale would further confirm that.

Our congressional delegation should reflect on the fact that Montana had a big chance to shine on the national stage and blew it. Had Matt Rosendale been elected to the Senate (or stayed in the House), we would have had at least one member of our delegation whose light shined brightly for truth. Who stood tall and wouldn’t bend.

Roger Koopman is president of Montana Conservative Alliance. He served four years in the Montana House of Representatives and eight years as a Montana Public Service commissioner. He operated a Bozeman small business for 37 years.