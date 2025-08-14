Viewpoint: Koopman editorial irrational, inconsistent

Paul Smith

Mr. Koopman's opinion piece on a half-headed vs. two-headed president was so contradictory, I felt the urge to respond.

He begins with the stance that rationale and reason (i.e. brain power, the wisdom of the forefathers) should be guiding principal but then denigrates the very basis of those attributes - experience, science, human values.

Examples include climate science, vaccination practices and law. His praise for RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health serves only to erode his credibility. Mr. Kennedy is not only unqualified for the position, his mis-quoting or omission of science demonstrates dishonesty that should keep him from ever serving in any position of responsibility for any group of people.

This is not a matter of my opinion, this dishonesty has been documented so frequently, supporting his appointment speaks of disregard for the very tools that would bolster Mr. Koopman's stance, science.

The NIH should by no means be turned over to the irrational politicians Mr. Koopman suggests.

The constitution Mr. Koopman refers to is a document centered on rationale of human rights and yet we have an executive branch and congress that ignore that basis of our government.

Patel and the DOJ have never been weaponized the way they are now. Speak against the president? Get sued. Have previous political enemies? Investigate them.

The inconsistencies in this opinion are overwhelming.

Paul Smith live in Missoula.