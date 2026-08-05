Launch to open family entertainment park in Missoula in 2027

(Missoula Current) A family-focused entertainment company plans to open an activity park in Missoula early next year, offering fun for all ages.

Launch Entertainment combines various attractions into one venue including food and beverages, events and immersive experiences.

Those include trampolines, a ninja course, dodgeball, a mixed-reality playground and a soft play area for toddlers. The park, to be located at 1900 Brooks Street, will also feature the company's KRAVE restaurant and bar, making it ideal for various celebrations.

“This new park marks another step in strengthening our presence in the Mountain West region and connecting with more communities,” said Mike Stout, Chief Development Officer at Launch Family Entertainment. “We’re eager to open the first park in Montana next year and can’t wait to collaborate with other driven operators looking to grow with our brand.”

Founded in 2012, the Launch brand has evolved from a trampoline park concept into a hospitality-driven family entertainment platform. The Missoula park will be the company's first in Montana.

“The area is a dynamic, growing community that is well-suited for a family entertainment center,” the company said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to guests experiencing the Launch model, which delivers fun for all ages for family and friends to share.”