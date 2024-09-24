City recognizes law enforcement suicide awareness, offers support

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A proclamation read by the mayor declaring National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day in Missoula received praise from several members of City Council on Monday, including one retired police officer.

According to the proclamation read by Mayor Andrea Davis, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death for both active and retired law enforcement officers.

As has the military, police and fire departments have worked to remove the stigma that reaching out for help after a traumatic incident isn't a sign of weakness.

“I've seen a real change from when I first got into it back in the late 90s,” said council member Bob Campbell, who retired from a 26-year career in law enforcement. “Fast forward to today. We've become very proactive in ensuring our officers are well taken care of. We can always do more, but we've come a long way. Part of it is the recognition that this is an issue.”

Research shows that on average, law enforcement officers experience 178 critical incidents throughout their career. The proclamation suggests that in comparison, the average citizen encounters two or three traumatic events in their life.

In reading the proclamation, the city acknowledged the improvements made to support police officers and efforts to remove any stigma around seeking help. The city in the last few years has funded a new program to ensure police and fire firefighters have professional support if needed.

“I wanted to thank all the council members who voted to pass this year's budget. One of the things in there is the continued support of 911 At Ease, which is a service we provide for both our police and fire departments to access services. We continue to fund that, and I think that's a really important commitment to take care of those who are taking care of us.”

This year's city budget passed on a vote of 8-4.

Mayor Davis said mental health support remains a city focus.

“We continue to make sure that we do find ways in which folks are provided additional training and support for the intense situations they sign up for and are engaged in every day,” she said.