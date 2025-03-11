Bill to allow lawsuits over drag shows fails in Legislature

(KPAX) A Montana House bill that would allow private citizens to sue people who perform or promote drag performances failed in Helena.

Introduced by Montana Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, House Bill 675 aimed to allow anyone who attended a drag show to sue the performer or promoter up to three years after the performance.

The City of Missoula had concerns over the bill, with city officials stating that if the bill was passed, it could have left events like Missoula's Pride Parade in jeopardy.

Missoula City Attorney Ryan Sudbury had raised questions about the constitutionality of the bill based on the First Amendment.

The bill failed to pass with the final vote total being 55 no votes and 44 yes votes.