Viewpoint: Legislators urge delegation to end war, hold hearings

Montana State Legislators

We write as members of the Montana Legislature, deeply concerned about the ongoing and expanding conflict between the United States and Iran. Our purpose is urgent and

straightforward: we call upon you, as Montana’s voice in Congress, to demand full congressional oversight hearings on this war.

Without such oversight, neither Congress nor the public can have confidence that the costs of this conflict are being honestly evaluated or that its aims are commensurate with those costs.

Let us be clear: a case for war can be made against Iran’s repressive government and the threat it poses to its own people, the Middle East, and the broader global community. That case, however, has not been made by the Trump administration. Instead, the justifications for this war of choice have shifted with each news cycle, as have the objectives of the ongoing military campaign.

When initial strikes were launched in February, the stated objectives appeared limited—

degrading Iran’s military capabilities, including its capacity to produce nuclear weapons, and forcing changes in the regime or its behavior. Over the four weeks of the war, those aims appear to have expanded significantly.

Reports now suggest planning for a prolonged conflict that could last many more weeks. Marines and paratroopers are being deployed, the Department of Defense has requested a $200 billion supplemental appropriation, and the President has signaled potential escalation, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, striking Kharg Island, and seizing stores of enriched uranium.

These are not minor adjustments. They represent a fundamental escalation with grave implications for our nation, our service members, and our standing in the world.

Beyond the immediate need to examine the administration’s war aims, Congress must also investigate other critical aspects of the Iran conflict. In addition to the immediate impacts on American consumers through rising gas prices, many—including oil industry executives—predict severe economic consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Recently, in an effort to mitigate higher oil prices, the administration has lifted sanctions on both Iranian and Russian oil exports—even as Iran continues attacks against U.S. and allied targets throughout the Middle East, and Russia provides Iran with targeting information and intelligence. Congress must ask how this policy serves the strategic interests of the United States, both in terms of immediate military impacts and the prospects for a durable peace.

We note that many Republicans in both the House and Senate have expressed serious concerns about the lack of information provided by the administration. Even so, Congress appears to be avoiding meaningful oversight, much less advancing a War Powers resolution, as decisions of enormous consequence are made behind closed doors. This is unacceptable. The American people—including Montanans who send their sons and daughters into harm’s way—are entitled to understand the true human and financial costs of this expanding war.

This is not a partisan demand; it is a constitutional one. While the President has a duty to defend the nation and act in times of threat, Congress bears the responsibility to ensure that the executive branch does not unilaterally commit the country to sustained conflict without scrutiny or consent.

Montanans deserve answers. They deserve to know the cost of this war—in lives, in dollars, and in moral consequence. They deserve open hearings where military leaders, administration officials, and independent experts testify publicly about the goals, risks, and feasibility of the current strategy.

We urge you to call for immediate congressional oversight hearings and to withhold any further authorization or funding for military expansion until such hearings are held.

Defending our nation requires courage and clarity. So does defending our democracy.