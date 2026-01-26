Viewpoint: Letter to Montana’s congressional delegation

Scott Manning

Polling shows that a significant majority of Americans are pessimistic about our country’s direction. Most of us want a change. But in what direction?

Our shared, foundational principles can guide us.

Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson chose E Pluribus Unum as the motto on the Great Seal of the United States. It means out of many, one. We carry it with us when we have a dollar bill in our pocket.

In its opening line, our Constitution refers to unity as its motivating purpose: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union . . . establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

The Constitution is the foundation of our justice system. It provides a structure to protect and balance the rights of citizens, the states, and the federal government. Under this “Rule of Law,” we strive to treat everyone fairly and equally. No one is above the law or denied its protections. This is necessary for our unity.

Our unity under the Constitution is explicitly intended to ensure our “domestic tranquility”. Do we currently have domestic tranquility?

Last October, polling conducted by MSU Billings asked Montanans: “Compared to previous election years, do you agree or disagree that U.S. politics have become more polarized?” Most Montanans (73 %) agreed that we are more polarized than in previous years. Most (83%) agreed that politically motivated violence is increasing across the United States.

In July of 2025, the Pew Research Center found that 80% of U.S. adults think Republicans and Democrats cannot even agree on basic facts about important issues facing the country. These polls are just recent snapshots of many years of growing political polarization. They show a marked lack of the kind of “domestic tranquility” sought by our Constitution.

All federal officials swear some version of a solemn oath to support and defend our Constitution. Since unity is the motivating principle of our Constitution, promoting unity is a sworn duty of our elected officials.

Is this happening? Is the President promoting unity? Are the members of Montana’s Congressional Delegation promoting unity?

Most of us feel it's time to head in a better direction.

It’s time for our elected officials to recognize that promoting unity is their sworn constitutional duty. When they ignore the need for unity, they are failing to do their job.

It’s time for our elected officials to understand that facts are critical to the functions of government and that unity requires a shared reality. We can all have our own thoughts and opinions, but in matters of national importance, we must unite behind the truth, facts, and reality.

When a leader disregards the truth, they imperil the unity required for our country to survive and thrive. When leaders ignore the lies of others simply because they belong to the same party, they fail us. Our leaders must care about uniting in a shared reality for the common good of our country.

United we stand.

Scott Manning lives in Missoula