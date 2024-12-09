Harmon’s Histories: Double the trouble, and four bears on the trail, in Libby

By Jim Harmon

Today’s column seems more like a “Meanwhile” segment on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert than my usual fodder of old newspaper stories. That’s because I quite often find myself with many eye-catching, but stand-alone short stories.

The first group of stories (all from my hometown of Libby) involves hundreds of fish, a bear encounter, a bomb threat, a bird on a man’s top hat, hoboes everywhere, and two sets of twins born on the same day.

Here we go!

In August 1913, “A bunch of boys from the Libby Lumber Company mill made a trip to Granite Lake on a fishing jaunt.” According to the Libby Herald newspaper, they returned with over “600 fish and reported a delightful trip."

Now that alone would make a headline in any paper, but then things got even more interesting.

The Libby Herald, August 22, 1913

Before the fishing trip, one of the fellas had to feed his horses when he encountered four bears on the path. The local scribbler put it this way: “He argued with them for quite a while and finally induced them to give him the right of way.”

That same month, the editor of the newspaper reported on a bomb placed at his fine printing headquarters.

“The Herald force was very much surprised to see Smith Collinson stop his dray in front of the office and deliver a box addressed to the Herald.”

“In one corner of the box were the words, ‘From the Anarchist Headquarters” and on the other side ‘High Explosive, Dangerous’ in red ink.”

“It sure looked as if someone was after the editor of this old rag of freedom, and the thought came to mind that the city council had decided to stand for no more abuse, and were figuring on putting the whole works out of business at one fell blow.”

The Libby Herald, August 29, 1913

Next, we have a report about a local cafe owner who “witnessed a peculiar happening.”

From the “doorway of his business ... Teal Mattox (observed) Dr. Auld standing near the new bank, meditatively smoking, when a little bird flew down and, after twittering around his head for a few moments, finally perched and hopped about on his hat. It rested there for a full minute.”

The newspaper reporter concluded, “This is an omen, a sign from heaven that a hat of more recent vintage is required.”

In December 1911, W.W. Wilder (of the Wilder Lumber Company) asked the Lincoln County sheriff to assist him in “dislodging about 50 hoboes from one of his company buildings.” They apparently found the place quite comfortable and “refused to vacate.”

The Libby Herald, December 07, 1911

The sheriff agreed to “visit the scene with the idea of having the men ‘move on’ as the city policeman would say.”

Finally, we have clippings of those two sets of twins, born on the same day, in that tiny community.

The Western News (Libby), August 22, 1946, Library of Congress

“Stork Doubles the Blessed Event,” read the headline. Mrs. Dorman Nolan delivered twin boys and Mrs. Lee Harmon delivered one girl and one boy. The Harmon boy was me: 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Now, to those other Stephen Colbert-style short stories.

“Meanwhile” - In June, 1924 Missoula police announced they would start cracking down on motorists who drive without “proper lights” or drive “with lights bright or with a spotlight on.”

“Meanwhile” - Missoula Sentinel Newspaper Editor, Martin J. Hutchens, suggested that city officials come up with a solution to a rash of car accidents at Higgins and South Third. It seems motorists had been treating Third street like a race track, resulting in numerous crashes.

“Meanwhile,” in the automobile section of a 1924 Missoulian Sunday paper, a well-respected traffic engineer suggested something called a “rotary traffic” circle. Imagine that - traffic circles are 100 years old.

“Meanwhile,” in 1911, the Missoula Street Railway authority announced that firemen and policemen would no longer be able to get a free ride on public transportation unless “in uniform.” Local constable Sam Pulliam (given to wearing his badge on his civilian clothes) was apoplectic!

And one final “Meanwhile," the Big Arm Graphic, circa 1912, carried a story from Berlin, calling for an end to street “names,” in favor of American-style street “numbers.” Given the two examples used, it would be difficult to disagree: Klosterneuburgstrasse & Mariahilfergrasse.

Ponder that until we meet again next week.

Jim Harmon is a longtime Missoula news broadcaster, now retired, who writes a weekly history column for Missoula Current. You can contact Jim at fuzzyfossil187@gmail.com. His best-selling book, “The Sneakin’est Man That Ever Was,” a collection of 46 vignettes of Western Montana history, is available at harmonshistories.com.