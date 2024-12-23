Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) When the dark of winter sets in next year, those who use the Bitterroot Branch Trail in the heart of Missoula will find their way under the glow of streetlamps.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency this month approved the $1.6 million project to light nearly three miles of trail with 182 lamps. The improvements will address public safety and make the trail accessible at all hours of the day.

Annette Marchesseault, project manager with MRA, said the city's parks department also has plans to widen the trail.

“We had hoped that we'd have the lighting installed by now so it could be lit up this winter,” she said. “But there's a long-term vision to widen the trail. We didn't want to put lights in that would conflict with that. We needed to work with Montana Rail Link to get the easement worked out so we could put the lights in strategic locations.”

The Bitterroot Branch Trail represents Missoula's primary north-south trail. While the trail extends south into the Bitterroot Valley, the project will light the section extending from South Reserve north to the Milwaukee Trail.

DJ's Electric submitted the low bid of $1.49 million

“It's a very good bidding season,” said Marchesseault. “Sometimes super low bids can indicate the bidder doesn't understand the product, or they make it up with change orders. But they're a quality contractor, they have sufficient capacity, and they know this is a low bid.”

The trail cuts through both Urban Renewal District II and III. MRA in 2022 set several priorities for District II before it sunsets in 2031, and the City Council approved a bond to fund the work.

Among other things, the projects include reconstructing California Street, completing area sidewalks, transforming the Bitterroot railroad trestle for pedestrian use, and stabilizing the banks of the Clark Fork River.

Lighting the trail was among the top priorities. DJ's Electric will complete the project early next year.

“They wanted to keep their crew busy,” Marchesseault said. “They have a large project later in the year and don't want to lose their crew. The bid is lower than we expected. But we're comfortable that they have a reason for that. It certainly works in the city's favor.”