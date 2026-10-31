Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A Lincoln County man was arrested late Friday night after killing a woman and shooting two officers who arrived at the scene.

One of those officers, 28-year-old Ryan Terpsma, was killed.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said Deputy Terpsma and a Eureka police officer responded to a disturbance call at 8:23 p.m. at 118 Lone Pine Trail in Eureka.

Upon arriving at the scene, Terpsma was shot and killed while the other officer was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Matthew David Dye of Kalispell, then fled the scene with a 7-year-old girl. Flathead County officers soon located the suspect and began a pursuit, during which Dye continued to fire, disabling two patrol cars.

Officers established a roadblock on Highway 93 where Dye eventually stopped and surrendered.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that 46-year-old Merrisa Walker had also been shot and killed at the scene of the original call,” Lincoln County stated in a release. “A juvenile female was also injured but was treated at the scene and released.”

Dye will be charged and an initial hearing is set for next week in Lincoln County.

“It has been trying times in Lincoln County during the last year,” the department stated. “We are all deeply affected by the loss of Deputy Terpsma but know we can count on our community to support the Sheriff's Office and each other as we grieve the loss of this young man.”