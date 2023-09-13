Liz Cheney scheduled to speak for Mansfield Dialogues at UM

(Missoula Current) Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who served as the top Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will present the 2023 Mansfield Lecture at the University of Montana.

Cheney was vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. She will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in UM’s Dennison Theatre.

Titled “American Democracy and the Rule of Law,” the event will be presented in a fireside chat format with Marc Racicot, the former Montana governor who now chairs the board of UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.

“Our founders advised that maintaining a healthy democracy demands much – both from leaders and common citizens,” said Deena Mansour, executive director of the Mansfield Center. “Our Mansfield Dialogues are designed to support that full participation required by engaged citizens from all segments of the community.”

Free tickets for the Cheney event will become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, on GrizTix.

The Mansfield Dialogues are a public lecture series designed to bring global leaders and innovators together with the Montana community to discuss critical issues to our world.

The dialogues are free and open to the public, although advanced registration is recommended by visiting https://www.umt.edu/mansfield/.

Several dialogues are hybrid and can be accessed live via Zoom and Missoula Community Access TV.