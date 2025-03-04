Monique Merrill

(CN) — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday determined that the U.S. Forest Service didn’t violate federal policy and environmental laws when it issued environmental decision documents approving its “Black Ram Project” in Montana’s Kootenai National Forest but found the agency hadn’t taken a hard enough look at the impact of unauthorized road use in the area.

In 2022, a coalition of conservation groups — the Center for Biological Diversity, Yaak Valley Forest Council and WildEarth Guardians — sued the federal government days after it approved the logging project slated for northwest Montana within the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem Recovery Zone, an area that is one of six recovery zones the service designated to evaluate grizzly bear recovery in the U.S.

In early 2023, two more conservation groups — Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council — filed a similar complaint against the government, and Montana federal courts consolidated the cases. Later that year, in August 2023, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Molloy blocked the project, finding it “violated various statutory requirements” under the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest Management Act.

The Bill Clinton appointee halted the project until the agencies, including the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, remedied issues in their environmental assessment finding of no significant impact and biological opinion.

On appeal, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit tossed many of the lower court’s conclusions in a memorandum published Monday.

Under the Endangered Species Act, agencies must use the best available data when issuing biological opinions. The lower court agreed with the conservation groups that the Fish and Wildlife Service’s estimate within its biological opinion fell short of that requirement, particularly faulting the service for failing to consider bear mortalities.

The Ninth Circuit disagreed, finding that the agency should be entitled to deference on its determination that the peer-reviewed study it relied on for the estimate was sufficient.

“The study that [the Fish and Wildlife Service] relied on for its grizzly bear population estimate directly incorporated bear mortality — both reported and unreported — into its population modeling,” U.S. Circuit Judges Jennifer Sung and Lucy Koh, both Joe Biden appointees, and Carlos Bea, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote in the memorandum. “Moreover, [the Fish and Wildlife Service] explicitly considered the annual minimum count data, but reasonably explained that this methodology over-simplified population biology.”

In a related finding, the Ninth Circuit rejected the lower court’s determination that the Fish and Wildlife Service acted arbitrarily and capriciously in approving the project based on the biological opinion. The lower court found that the biological opinion was flawed only because it “failed to use the best available science to create its environmental baseline for grizzly bears,” which the Ninth Circuit concluded was incorrect.

As to the Forest Service’s mistake of relying on stale grizzly bear population data to establish the environmental baseline for its final environmental assessment, the Ninth Circuit determined the error was harmless and that the conservation groups hadn’t argued how the old data affected the Forest Service’s decision or public participation required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

In fact, the Ninth Circuit noted that the updated population data showed a potential improvement for grizzly bears. The data the agency relied on estimated the population between 55 to 60 bears in 2017, whereas the 2021 estimate was 60 to 65 bears.

“Considering these facts, newer data would not have altered the Forest Service’s analysis or decision, and [Center for Biological Diversity] has failed to articulate any way in which public participation could have been materially affected,” the panel wrote.

When it came to unauthorized road use within the project area, the topic that dominated the oral argument earlier this month, the Ninth Circuit agreed with the lower court that unauthorized road use must be included in road density calculations and that the Forest Service did not provide clear data on that.

The Forest Service argued that unauthorized road use was temporary and sporadic and any breaches were responded to quickly, but the record showed a mere fraction of gate and barrier breaches were promptly repaired and that three of the eight monitored years in the project’s area had documented unauthorized road use.

“Given the uncertainty as to the extent of ineffective closures and chronic unauthorized road use, it is impossible to discern actual, baseline motorized access conditions,” the panel wrote. As such, the agency can’t determine whether the project complies with the access standards in the Kootenai National Forest Plan.

To that effect, the appeals court also determined that the agency had violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not taking a “hard look” at unauthorized road use, agreeing again with the lower court.

The Forest Service’s analysis of the project’s compliance with the forest’s access standards was based on the “unsupported assumptions” that unauthorized road use isn’t common and that breaches are promptly repaired, the panel determined.

Finally, the Ninth Circuit agreed with the lower court that the agency had indeed evaluated all relevant factors when it concluded the logging project was unlikely to jeopardize the existence of grizzly bears as a whole, rejecting the Center for Biological Diversity’s cross-appeal.

The agency had determined that, while the logging project may have adverse effects on some individual female grizzlies, the effects were expected to be temporary and non-lethal.

“[Fish and Wildlife Service’s] conclusion that a temporary reduction in reproduction for a few individual bears would not jeopardize the species as a whole was reasonable,” the panel wrote.