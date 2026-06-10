Dance and music: Lord Huron on the Blackfoot River

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) To call Lord Huron’s live performance a concert is not doing it justice. The songs are wrapped in visual scenes that create a cinematic feel, which is story telling on a level few bands achieve.

They incorporate dancers whose movements create a deeper level of storytelling. Ben Schneider’s songs are stories of human fate and emotions that are told through musical phrasing, asking the listener to not only enjoy the rhythm but to consider the realities being told.

During the ‘Long Lost,’ the dancers command the stage with highly choreographed movements that are playfully romantic. They are interpreting the lyrics harmoniously.

Two nights in Missoula produced a compelling and magical experience for the two sold-out shows along the Blackfoot River. Lord Huron is not the most prolific band but they are certainly one of the most creative and innovative active bands.

Lord Huron at the Kettlehouse. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron at the Kettlehouse. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lord Huron concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...