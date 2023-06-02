Lord Huron at the Kettlehouse dives into storytelling

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Los Angeles based Lord Huron played to a sold out Kettlehouse Amphitheatre over the Memorial Day weekend.

Their name comes from the band's founder, Ben Schneider, who grew up in Michigan and spent his childhood summers on the shores of Lake Huron.

The group's current tour has an elaborate stage set that was inspired when Schneider saw a recent Cat Stevens concert in which Yusuf Islam, or Cat Stevens, played in a set that was inspired by his childhood bedroom.

This led Schneider to have a set constructed that recalled the rocky shores of Lake Huron. As a song writer whose lyrics are stories, the stage set allowed the songs to take on a deeper sense of the story telling aspect of Lord Huron's music.

Their repertoire is extensive and with few exceptions the songs were well known to the audience. The two-hour set flowed effortlessly, with one interesting prop change for the song “Not Dead Yet” (released in 2021) in which Ben Schneider came out with a skull mask and cowboy hat.

Lord Huron has the perfect encore song in “The Night We Met.” It is a haunting song of lost love. It is also the band's most recognized song that gained it platinum success after being featured in “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix.

“I had all and then most of you

Some and now none of you

Take me back to the night we met

I don't know what I'm supposed to do

Haunted by the ghost of you

Oh, take me back to the night we met”

If you've never listened to Lord Huron, their 2015 Stange Trails is a good album to get immersed into this great indie rock band.