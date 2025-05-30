Lord Huron brings it all to Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) From the shores of Lake Huron to the banks of the Blackfoot River, Ben Schneider's journey has produced songs that have endured long after the initial release.

At first, Schneider formed the band Lord Huron as a solo project in 2010. But it quickly transformed into a genuine phenomenon.

This year is the 10th anniversary of 'Strange Trails,' and Lord Huron is on the road playing the entire album in order. This approach can devolve into nostalgia, however, that is not the emotion from the crowd – a crowd made up of all ages, including some who likely found 'Strange Trails' only recently.

The songs have a timeless vibe. A great songwriter presents the lyrics with music that blend emotions. When the song, 'The Night We Met' ended, the band came out for an encore that ran 45 minutes. It wasn't the typical encore but rather, a whole new set.