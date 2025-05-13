Reforestation begins on Maclay ski runs

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) It will take at least a few decades, but a reforestation project intends to turn the Lolo Peak ski runs back into a forest.

On Monday, drivers on Highway 93 south of Lolo might have noticed some work activity on the lower slopes of Lolo Peak where former landowner Tom Maclay cleared a bunch of trees in 2006 to make ski runs.

Maclay’s actions were a bit premature, because his idea of building a high-end resort at the base of a ski area extending to the top of Lolo Peak never came to pass. Unfortunately, almost 20 years later, the empty ski runs still mar the mountainside.

Now, the mountain’s dreadlock-like ski runs may start to grow in, thanks to another project that fell apart and the resulting partnership between Montana Forest Consultants, the nonprofit American Forests, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the new landowner of Maclay’s property, Lolo Ranch LLC.

Wontana Forest Consultants workers started planting 24,000 ponderosa pine seedlings on the lower portions of the runs as part of a project to restore the slopes of Lolo Peak.

But those 24,000 seedlings were intended for a different project and almost ended up in the compost pile, said Wes Swaffar, American Forests Northern Rockies director.

Some landowners in the southern part of the Bitterroot drainage had seen the forest around them turned to snags and ash by the wildfires of 2000. Years went by and the land saw little recovery as far as seedlings. So landowners started asking the DNRC for assistance with reforestation.

The DNRC turned to American Forests, which focuses on building partnerships to create healthy and resilient forests, which were lacking in parts of the southern Bitterroot. So the organization worked to find a willing landowner who would commit to a long-term reforestation project and wrote grants to grow the seedlings and do the planting work.

“We were about two years into it. Then the landowner pulled out of the project. They had maybe some unrealistic expectations. Not understanding that seedlings would take at least 10 years (to grow large enough to take off) and you wouldn’t see the benefit of large trees like you had before for many decades,” Swaffar said. “So that kind of left us holding the bag, having already made a request to the nursery to grow seedlings for the project. Specific seedlings that are adapted to the area and are the right species.”

American Forests had turned to the DNRC Nursery Program in Missoula for the seedlings and had specifically requested ponderosa pine adapted to grow in the southern Bitterroot at 4200 to 4800 feet elevation. So that limited where the seedlings could be used.

Then, when it looked like the seedlings had nowhere to go, Swaffar learned that Montana Forest Consultants were working with Lolo Ranch LLC to try to reforest the Lolo Peak ski runs.

“So it was like, hey, let’s take this ‘little project that could’ - which obviously couldn’t with the previous landowner - and use it here. We have a turnkey opportunity to get these trees - high-quality, local seedlings - in the ground with a project that happens to be visible from town,” Swaffar said. “It seemed like a win-win.”

Once the ponderosa pine seedlings are planted this year, Montana Forest Consultants plans additional phases of restoration in subsequent years will restore upper elevations with western larch. It will take about a decade for the pine seedlings to grow large enough to be visible from Highway 93 and start to obscure the ski runs.

This project is part of a larger effort by Montana Forest Consultants to plant nearly 500,000 ponderosa pine seedlings this spring in the Missoula, Bitterroot and Flathead valleys.

“Our company is delighted to bring together the vision of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to healthy forests with trees grown at our local Missoula Conservation Seedling Nursery and the logistics and reforestation skills of our team at Montana Forest Consultants to restore the beauty of the Northern Bitterroot Valley,” said Zachary Bashoor, Montana Forest Consultants CEO, in a release. “We know that Lolo and Missoula residents have been hoping this reforestation project would come to fruition for more than a decade.”

Portions of the ski runs on the Maclay Ranch.

After proposing the ski resort, cutting the ski runs on his property and trying to get a U.S. Forest Service Special Use Permit to expand the ski runs up to Lolo Peak, Maclay ran into trouble when Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Asset Holdings asked a Missoula County judge to foreclose on Maclay’s ranch in 2011. Met Life held the mortgages on Maclay’s property, and Maclay owed the company a debt of more than $23 million. After the judge ruled in favor of Met Life, Maclay had a year to find investors or partners to help him buy his land back.

In September 2012, the Bitterroot National Forest turned down Maclay’s proposal for a ski area because the development was inconsistent with guidelines in the Bitterroot and Lolo National Forest plans for the region.

Maclay lost his ranch to Met Life in early 2013 so he submitted subsequent proposals in June 2013 and again in 2014 where the resort would use all Forest Service land. Both were rejected.

