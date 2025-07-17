Man arrested after Missoula shooting early Thursday

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man early Thursday after responding to reports of a shooting of Cooper Street.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Cooper Street, where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting. Josef Manchester, 27, was remanded to the county detention center.

“At this time, he is being held on preliminary charges of Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Endangerment, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute,” the department stated. “Final charging decisions will be made by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office as the case proceeds.”

The department said the shooting was likely an isolated incident.

Detective Joseph Burger is currently the lead investigator on this case. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Burger at (406) 552-6283.