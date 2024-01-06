(Missoula Current) A man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Brooks Street on Friday night, prompting the Missoula Police Department to close a stretch of the busy corridor in both directions while it conducted its investigation.

The victim was identified only as a 44 year-old male while the driver was identified as an elderly male, who is fully cooperating, a department spokesperson said.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on a dark stretch of the highway near Taco Bell and the Brooks Street Motor Inn.

“Regrettably, a 44-year-old male pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries despite prompt response and life-saving efforts by officers and Emergency Medical Services,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued after the accident. “The name of the deceased will not be released until the family has been notified and given the necessary time and space to cope with this tragic loss.”

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway, the department said.