Manchester Orchestra samples new songs in Missoula concert

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Manchester Orchestra is an indie rock band that has gone through a number of members. The main consistency remains lead vocalist and songwriter Andy Hull, who founded the band in Atlanta in the early 2000s.

Hull's distinctive voice and lyrics bring an immediate recognition to the music. Their 2017 single, “The Gold,” from “Black Mile to the Surface” had success in the alternative music scene.

But this past March, they released a six-song album, “Valley of Vision.” Several songs on the album have received airtime, especially on Sirius XM's Spectrum.

While the band can definitely rock, this latest selection of songs are calmer and more ethereal. It's easy to drift into peaceful contemplation while listening, but the songs are compelling and thoughtful – a testament to Hull's songwriting.

Live on stage at the Big Sky “amphitheater,” Manchester Orchestra brought the high energy of rock that the crowd wants to experience. The band introduced a couple of the songs from the “Valley of Vision,”

The band is on tour with the punk rock band Jimmy Eat World, which felt like oil and water. Or to Montana's Cat-Griz metaphor, fans can agree to disagree while still appreciating each other. It was a very pleasant summer evening with no smoke.

