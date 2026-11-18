Caleb Stewart

When Montana voters legalized recreational marijuana through Initiative 190 in 2020, they made a clear statement: a significant portion of those new tax revenues should protect our state’s public lands. While the voter initiative established the intent, ballot measures legally cannot appropriate money. It fell to our citizen legislature to determine how to responsibly put those dollars to work.

During the 2025 legislative session, we saw true Montana leadership with the passage of House Bill 932. This bipartisan triumph successfully codified the public’s mandate into a durable, flexible funding mechanism.

The strength of HB 932 is simply that it takes a big chunk of that marijuana tax money and puts it right where it counts—straight into our dirt, water, and wildlife. It sends tens of millions of dollars out across the state to expand public hunting and fishing access, help our ranchers fight off invasive weeds, and help build safer highway crossings so we aren't hitting elk and deer on our way out of town. It’s practical, straightforward funding that does real good for regular folks who love the outdoors.

Our state lawmakers deserve immense credit for crafting this proactive framework. By passing HB 932, the legislature proved that protecting our shared outdoor heritage is essential across party lines. Their balanced approach successfully honors the will of the voters while providing vital tools to working agricultural families and expanding public access—all without raising a single dime in taxes.

Caleb Stewart lives in Butte.