Mary’s Mountain Cookies opens shop at Southgate Mall

(Missoula Current) A cookie company that found its way to Missoula six years ago opened its second local location last week, marking what the business owners described as “significant milestone.”

Mary's Mountain Cookies, owned by Shelby and Kara McCracken, bakes its goods from scratch. In recent years, it has expanded the number of locations in Missoula where the treats are available.

"We're beyond excited to open our second location at Southgate Mall and share our love for cookies and coffee with even more of the Missoula community," Shelby and Kara said in a statement. "We've poured our hearts into creating a welcoming space where people can enjoy our cookies and enjoy a coffee while shopping at the mall.”

Mary's Mountain Cookies was founded in 1986 and has grown to sell its goods nationwide. The company's flaghship store is located in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“With the opening of the new location at Southgate Mall, even more cookie enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in Mary's mouthwatering creations,” the company stated. “In addition to its signature cookies, the second location will also offer a delightful selection of Yellowstone Roastery coffee, enhancing the experience for customers looking to enjoy a perfect pairing of freshly brewed coffee and irresistible cookies.”