Mayor Andrea Davis announces bid for reelection

(Missoula Current) While the municipal elections are still months away, Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis on Wednesday announced her bid for reelection.

Davis was elected mayor in November 2023 to serve out the term of former Mayor John Engen, who passed away earlier that year. That term ends this November.

In a statement announcing her reelection bid, Davis touted a number of accomplishments including the completion of a new land-use plan, the construction of affordable housing and new investments in emergency services.

“As your Mayor, I am committed to leading Missoula toward a future where everyone can live, work, recreate, and thrive,” Davis stated. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as your mayor. But the job is just beginning, as this shortened first term ends.”

Ward 4 City Council member Mike Nugent ran against Davis in 2023. On Wednesday, he announced his support for her reelection.

“I’ve seen firsthand her dedication, leadership, and deep commitment to our city,” said Nugent. “In her short time as Mayor, Andrea has shown a willingness to tackle our city's most pressing challenges head-on, from advancing critical code reform to tackling housing affordability.”

This year’s General Election will be on November 11, 2025.

The following information was included in the news release from Davis:

Mayor Davis is proud of the city’s hard-earned accomplishments in her first year: