MCPS names Micah Hill as new superintendent

(Missoula Current) The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening named Micah Hill as the district's new superintendent.

Hill was named a finalist in early March and interviewed with the district a week later. He was unanimously offered the position on Tuesday night, with a term as superintendent set to begin July 1.

Hill is the current superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools and has previously served as a principal, a dean of students and an English teacher. He holds a master's degree from the University of Montana and a bachelor's degree from Montana State University.

Hill will replace outgoing Superintendent Rob Watson, who has accepted a job as the executive director of the School Administrators of Montana.

Russ Lodge, who previously served as Assistant Superintendent, is serving as the Interim Superintendent until his retirement from the District effective June 30, 2023.