MCPS addresses latest ‘threat’ against schools

(Missoula Current) Missoula County Public Schools on Wednesday morning said it will increase the presence of law enforcement at schools after receiving a threat the night before.

Tyler Christensen, the district's communications specialist, didn't disclose the contents of the email sent to various school districts in the state on Tuesday evening.

“Several MCPS staff also received the email,” Christensen said in a statement. “We are in communication with our partners in law enforcement.”

While the threat was not believed to be credible, she said Missoula County Public Schools was working to notify staff and families on how the district plans to proceed with its regular school schedule.

She said the safety of students and staff was the district's top priority.

“There will be an increased law enforcement presence at our schools,” Christensen said. “MCPS does have procedures in place that guide our response in the event of a threat.

Threats sent by email have plagued various Montana organizations and agencies in recent weeks. On Jan. 4, the Missoula County courthouse, among several others in the state, received a bomb threat, as did the capital earlier that week, forcing its evacuation.

In late December, a Missoula religious institute also received a bomb threat.