MDF douses residential structure fire

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Fire Department snuffed a residential structure fire on Sunday afternoon, though the home received significant smoke damage.

Fire crews responded at 12:15 p.m. to reports of a fire on Crestview Lane. Several pieces of fire equipment arrived on scene.

“Engine 131 quickly located and extinguished the fire upon entry,” the fire department said in a statement. “Additional responding units conducted thorough searches for fire extension and assisted with salvage and overhaul operations.”

The property's two occupants were alerted by their smoke detectors, fire officials said. Upon noticing flames under the stairs and encountering heavy smoke, they were able to safely evacuate the home before crews arrived.

A pet was also found in the home and was safely evacuated by MFD personnel.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” the department stated. “The quick response and coordinated efforts of all involved agencies helped prevent further damage and ensured the safety of the residents.”