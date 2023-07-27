(KPAX) - A man is being held pending a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Thursday morning stabbing in Midtown Missoula, roughly one block from the Johnson Street shelter.

The Missoula Police Department has confirmed that a knife was used during a fight near the Montana Rail Park that sent one person to the hospital.

Law enforcement was called to the area of South Avenue and Johnson Street at 7:45 a.m. The suspect is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility.

The names of the people involved in the altercation have not yet been released.

Original Post

One man is in custody and a second man is in the hospital with injuries after a fight with a deadly weapon that took place Thursday morning in Midtown.

Missoula Police told MTN News that the fight happened at 7:45 a.m. near the Montana Rail Link Park at the intersection of South Avenue and Johnson Street.

There is crime tape along with evidence markers in the area of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.