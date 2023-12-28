Do It Best to open new Midtown store in Missoula

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A member-owned home improvement store plans to open its first Missoula location in the coming months, bringing new garden and hardware options to the Midtown district.

Do It Best is completing work adjacent to the World Market at Southgate Mall. A company spokesperson said the new store should open by spring.

Do It Best joins a number of new additions at the mall. Texas Roadhouse recently opened its new location in the former Herbergers location while Hobby Lobby will open in the coming weeks in the space formerly occupied by Sears and Lucky's Market.

The Midtown district, which recently adopted its first master plan, has attracted a number of new businesses in recent years including Liquid Planet Grille, which is set to open in the former Denny's location.

Big Dipper Ice Cream and Bridge Pizza also opened Midtown locations.

Founded in 1945, Do It Best promotes itself as the nation's only member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative that caters to the home improvement industry.

The company reported $4.8 billion in sales in Fiscal Year 23 and has opened roughly 800 new stores in the last three years. ACE also operates a hardware and garden center in the Midtown district.