Viewpoint: Ward 4 well represented by Mike Nugent

Mirtha Becerra

City council members are more than the sum of their votes. We are daughters, sons, parents, siblings, spouses, and friends. We also have varied roles in our community: attorneys, engineers, urban planners, former police officers, state employees, caretakers, and realtors. We are 12 people with different backgrounds but with one goal in mind: to do right by those who elected us to represent our ward and our community.

Mike Nugent of Ward 4 embodies this spirit of service. Mike understands the challenge of affording a home in Missoula. His professional expertise, years of community service, and strong dedication to this community have been instrumental during the City’s work on affordable housing development and on our Zoning Code reform.

I am always impressed with Mike’s ability and willingness to find creative solutions to complex issues. He also understands our financial constraints and the difficult decisions we must make. However, while our budgets have been slim lately, Mike never wavers to fund programs that will help Missoulians connect with the help they need such as the important work of the Mobile Crisis Unit.

I have worked alongside Mike Nugent for several years and have appreciated his long-term vision and commitment to his ward and this City. I urge you to vote for Mike Nugent in the upcoming election and continue to give Ward 4 a well-represented voice on City Council.