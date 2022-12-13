Midnight policy: City approves Lower Miller Creek subdivision, grants rare concessions

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Riverfront Trails subdivision proposed for Lower Miller Creek won City Council approval on Monday night, along with annexation, paving the way for 176 lots on the south side of the city for additional housing.

But approval didn't come without a six-hour debate over a roundabout and other project elements, which included who can live in a senior residential facility, how many elderly people can live there, who can use bathrooms, building heights, “six inches of setback” per foot of height, and an attempt by some to set policy on the fly while gleaning victories for a single neighborhood rarely granted to other areas of Missoula.

The city claims to have a policy rooted in “equity,” though exceptions continue to be made for wealthier parts of town, such as Lower Miller Creek, social media posts suggested on Monday. The neiborhood sits in the top six areas for its medium home price of $675,0000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

Other parts of Missoula have had development approved with much less debate and for much larger projects.

The developers behind Riverfront Trails were forced to make a number of concessions on Monday night to appease potential council opponents. Among the requirements placed upon the project stood one mandating that the developer fund a seven-figure roundabout on behalf of the entire Lower Miller Creek area, unless “a development agreement for cost share is executed, subject City Council approval.”

There was little consensus on what that meant, but it passed regardless.

At the same time, the city admitted that it was attempting to get away from development agreements. Council also was facing a statutory deadline to approve or deny the Riverfront Trails project – a timeline the developer agreed to waive, making yet another concession to appease the city in exchange for approval.

Special concessions?

The requirement to place the cost of road improvements squarely on Riverfront Trails was introduced by council member Stacie Anderson, who lives in the impacted area and fought at length against aspects of the development.

Anderson resisted on behalf of neighbors paying into a Special Improvement District to fund infrastructure costs throughout the evening.

Initially, Anderson – who has backed larger projects in other neighborhoods – said the roundabout wouldn't be needed “if not” for the Riverfront Trails subdivision. But city staff disagreed, saying the roundabout was inevitable and the cost should be applied proportionally across the entire Lower Miller Creek neighborhood, as it has been in the past and in other areas of the city.

Under standing transportation equations, Riverfront Trails should be required to fund 35% of the roundabout while other existing and future area residents of Lower Miller Creek should cover the remainder. Any more costs placed upon the city to Riverfront Triangle may set precedent for future development across Missoula, and it may be illegal, according to city staff.

“This (roundabout) will serve a lot of other development happening in that Lower Miller Creek area,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Keene. “There's already 300 other units developed further out on Lower Miller Creek Road and there's 400 units to go. The need for the roundabout is really about planning for the entire neighborhood, not just one development.”

Still, other members of council set aside “reasonable benefit” and didn't hesitate in adding the costs of the roundabout squarely upon the developer and future residents of Riverfront Trails.

Council member Mirtha Becerra suggested that an additional $5,500 in fees was “no big deal” given the going rate of market rate housing. Another said the developer should fund “everything” related to transportation if the housing units within Riverfront Trails were to be sold at market rate.

“Any time we can put transportation costs on market-rate development like this, I support it,” said council member Daniel Carlino. “It would be best for the developer to pay for the entire cost of the roundabout.”

Who should pay?

The city has long implemented fees to pay for transportation improvements needed to fund growing areas of the city. That has come in the form of impact fees and special improvement districts, from the south hills to the greater Mullan area.

Such an approach is used to spread the cost among residents of the immediate area who benefit from the work, without strapping residents in other areas of the city with the costs.

But Anderson said residents of Miller Creek should not be required to fund the cost of additional growth in her part of town. Other residents in other parts of the city have been asked to fund a proportionate share of growth, whether it's new or existing.

“This to me is the tipping point,” Anderson argued. “This particular development really changes the entire traffic pattern for this area. This particular roundabout and its placement disproportionately creates the entrance point to this (new) subdivision.”

The Montana Legislature is set to convene next month and could recommend methods to streamline housing development, including cutting barriers and legal red tape created by individual municipalities, such as that which played out on Monday night in Missoula.

After several hours – and shortly after a recess – Anderson amended her proposal and sought to place 100% of the cost of the roundabout upon the developer unless a development agreement was reached.

“There's hundreds if not thousands of residents who selected this area because it was their dream,” one Lower Miller Creek resident said, who lamented the height allowed on one lot earmarked as “religious assembly.”

“If you've ever been out here at Lower Miller Creek, if it was the height of St. Joseph church, wouldn't that look a little odd to you siting out in what once was pasture land?”

Residents opposing the project live on what was pasture land two decades ago. That was never debated, however.

“I'm just trying to protect the neighborhood,” Anderson said toward the end of the meeting.